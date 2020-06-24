Another violent night in Detroit as police respond to five shootings

The Detroit Police chief's prediction of an uptick in violence continued to ring true Tuesday night and Wednesday morning after police responded to several shootings throughout the city.

At least five separate incidents, including a double shooting at the 17000 Block of Longview where more than 10 evidence markers had been placed kept Detroit Police busy. At least one of the incidents is reported as a fatal following the death of a 17-year-old.

In addition to the Longview incident, shootings also occurred on Runyon Street, Chester Street, Navahoe Street, and Conner Street. All of this following the 18 shootings that Detroit Police responded to over a violent Father's Day during the weekend.

"We predicted early on and this was certainly pre-Floyd that because of COVID and the stay at homes, there would be tremendous tension, tremendous stress, and what we're seeing manifesting is these argument-based senseless shootings," said Chief James Craig.

Craig offered a balanced assessment of the city's crime on Monday, saying violent crime had risen 7.5% this year while property crimes had fallen more than 16%. Both statistics are linked to the larger narratives referenced by Craig that are playing out across the country: the coronavirus and the killing of George Floyd.

After months of stay home orders kept residents quarantined inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig said the department anticipated more shootings once they were lifted.

At the same time, he was encouraged by the drop in overall crime throughout the city, even as mass protests converged in urban centers around the country, in response to a police officer's alleged murder of a black man in Minneapolis.

"Factually, we look at what happened here last weekend, our crime is up. But also overall crime is down," Craig said.

In other cities, racially-charged unrest has resulted in property damage, looting, arson, and other activities that take place during riots. But in Detroit, the damage has been minimal, despite reported destruction to some squad cars and reports of projectiles being used against police.

Among the incidents reported over the weekend was the triple shooting of a 37-year-old man and two kids, ages 9 and 10. All three were transported to the hospital. The condition of the 10-year-old was last reported as improving, while the 9-year-old was healthy enough to leave.