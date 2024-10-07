Anti-Semitic messages left at homes • Delivery dispute leads to fatal shooting • Hurricane Milton strengthens

Police are looking for the person responsible for anti-Semitic messages left in the yards and driveways of Metro Detroit homes this weekend.

Residents in Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield woke up Saturday to bags filled with some type of pellet and hateful messages on their lawns.

"It’s terrifying, it’s frightening. I feel like we need to protect ourselves," said Deborah Weiss, a resident who received one of the bags.

Farmington Hills police responded to the area of 14 Mile and Farmington, where the bags were left.

"The timing of this detestable activity exacerbates the chilling effect on our community," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. "This type of hateful activity will not be tolerated in Farmington Hills and our agency will use all available resources to prevent, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for this incident."

In West Bloomfield Township, there were more than 100 houses that had the same.

Police initially responded to the 4800 block of Pelican Way where the residents reported finding a plastic bag full of fliers containing anti-Jewish rhetoric in their driveways.

Featured article

Dispute over food delivery leads to fatal shooting

A worker is dead after a dispute over food delivery escalated to a shooting at a manufacturing plant early Monday.

The victim's mother said her son, 31-year-old Harmond Ulmer, asked a friend to bring him food to Detroit Manufacturing Systems near Davison and the Southfield Freeway around midnight.

Ulmer's mother said the friend came to the front gate, but a security guard would not let him in. That's when Ulmer drove up to the gate and there was a dispute before both Ulmer and the guard allegedly exchanged fire. Ulmer was killed.

The security guard is in custody.

Featured article

$100M lawsuit filed against Warren police after fatal crash

The families of two men killed in a crash with Warren police are seeking $100,000,000, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

Cedric Hayden Jr., 34, was driving with his best friend, 33-year-old Dejuan Pettis, in a Dodge Durango early Sept. 30. As they turned left onto Prospect Avenue from Schoenherr Road, they were hit by a Warren police vehicle occupied by two officers. The officers were injured, while Hayden Jr. and Pettis were killed.

Family of Hayden and Pettis retained Fieger Law after the deadly crash.

In a release from Fieger Law last week, attorneys said they obtained video of the crash that confirmed that the Warren police SUV was traveling "at an illegal and dangerously high rate of speed." The law firm said that action caused the death of both men.

"My son turning, like a missile hit him," said Hayden's father, Cedric Hayden Sr., describing the video. "It was all black, no lights on, and went straight through. He didn't stand a chance."

Hayden Sr. estimates that the officers had to be driving 100+ mph when they hit his son.

Fieger Law says the lawsuit is the first of several that the firm plans to file.

Featured article

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 3

Milton increased to a Category 3 hurricane on Monday as it barreled toward an already-battered Florida, prompting the state to prepare for what could be its biggest evacuation in seven years.

The storm-ravaged Gulf Coast in Florida was expected to hit again, almost two weeks after Hurricane Helene brought catastrophic damage from Florida into the Appalachian Mountains.

Florida officials warned residents about potentially deadly storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rain, prompting watches and warnings for many parts of the state.

While forecast models vary widely, the most likely path suggests Milton could make landfall Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area and remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Today will be much cooler than the weekend, thanks to a cold front.

What else we're watching

New Supreme Court session starts today

The Supreme Court's new term begins this week.

The 6-3 majority conservative bench is slated to hear a number of important cases, including a challenge to the Biden administration’s attempt to regulate hard-to-trace "ghost guns" and the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.

What’s not listed on the docket is the potential election disputes that the high court could be asked to rule on, should they occur. An August ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals two-thirds of Americans don’t believe Donald Trump will accept the outcome of the election if he loses, challenges that could end up before the Supreme Court.

Issues that will be heard this term include transgender rights, the death penalty, flavored vapes, and more.