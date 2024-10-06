Firefighters rescue 2 dogs, 13 puppies from Southfield house fire

article

Two dogs and thirteen puppies were rescued from a house fire in Southfield late Saturday night.

At 11:30 p.m., Southfield firefighters responded to the fire in the 27000 block of Spring Arbor Dr, north of 11 Mile Road between Southfield Rd and Greenfield Rd.

Arriving firefighters noticed smoke coming from a single-story home. They went through the front door and worked on putting out the fire.

During a search of the home, Station 3 found two dogs and thirteen puppies inside and took them out.

Multiple Southfield Fire Stations assisted with searches and water supply. No injuries were reported.

