Anti-Semitism increasingly targeting Southeast Michigan communities

The Brief What is behind the latest bout of anti-Semitism targeting Metro Detroit? Sterling Heights police released video showing persons of interest possibly involved in a graffiti instance at a mobile home and a playground. The previous weekend included anti-Semitic flyers that were dispersed around Oakland County.



Another series of anti-Semitic acts in Metro Detroit is raising alarm after Sterling Heights became the latest victim of hateful language being scrawled in the community.

Vulgar graffiti was sprayed on a playground on May 16, a week after it was found in a mobile home and only a few days after several other Southeast Michigan cities were targeted.

Big picture view:

The latest case of anti-Semitism was reported in Sterling Heights, which has seen two cases of vandalism using black spray paint to depict vulgar language.

One case was at the Sterling Estates Mobile Home Park, which took place on May 9. The second case was at a playground on May 16.

The cases were reported by a security guard who was at a nearby church.

Security footage caught three persons of interest involved in the case.

What they're saying:

"We want to stress that the police department does not tolerate this behavior. We encourage our residents to communicate peacefully, and we are just proactive in addressing these concerns - we’ve deployed multiple resources within this area in an attempt to identify the possible perpetrators," said Sgt. Lamar Kashat with Sterling Heights Police Department.

The backstory:

Police from three different communities are also working to track down the culprits behind a slew of hateful flyers thrown onto the porches of homes spewing anti-Semitic language and references.

Berkley, Huntington Woods, and Oak Park were all targeted by the flyers, which were delivered in plastic bags and weighed down with corn.

Police believe the flyers were thrown out of a moving car during the overnight hours over the weekend.

Related article