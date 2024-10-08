Apartment fire destroys unit at Taylor Ponds complex, 6 people displaced

article

A fire destroyed a unit and displaced six people at the Ponds Apartments in Taylor Tuesday.

There were no injuries and although only one living space can be seen heavily damaged by fire, other residents in neighboring units were forced from their homes due to shared attic space that were impacted.

"By the time Taylor Fire got there, there was one unit that was burning really heavily," said Karl Ziomek, Taylor director of communications. "They were able to stop it and control it at the one unit."

The management company at the Ponds said it will be able to house the residents forced to leave at another property it controls," said Ziomek.



