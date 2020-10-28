Apparatus Room in historic Detroit hotel back open for business

Among the Detroit eateries clawing their way back to normalcy is the Apparatus House downtown, where it's reopening with a new menu and new seating.

Based out of the award-winning Detroit Foundation Hotel, the renowned chef Thomas Lents has taken the restaurant's offtime to create one of the most comprehensive menus around.

Celebrating the fabric of New American cooking alongside Midwest classic dishes, the recipes pay homage to chefs from esteemed restaurants around the country.

Seating is available now from Thursday - Saturday from 5:00 - 10:00 pm and Sunday 5:00 - 9:00 pm.

Lents has become a staple in the community and has brought some new dishes for FOX 2 to try out.

Recipes

Foundation Herb Maurice Chopped Salad

Our take on the iconic Hudson Department Store classic

Serves 4 people

Ingredients:

For Dressing:

2 cup Mayonnaise

1 tbl Dijon Mustard

2 tsp Lemon juice

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tbl finely chopped green onion tops

1 tbl finely chopped green onion whites

1 tbl chopped parsley

1 tbl chopped mint

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Method

Mix lemon juice, vinegar, salt and sugar together to dissolve. Add to this the mayo and mustard. Mix well. Check seasoning and add additional salt and sugar if desired. Just prior to serving mix in chopped herbs and both types of green onion. Thin slightly with water if desired

For Salad

1 head Iceberg lettuce washed and chopped

1/2 cup julienne cooked ham

1/2 cup julienne cooked turkey breast

1/2 cup julienne Swiss cheese

¼ cup chopped pickles

¼ cup chopped olives

¼ cup sliced green onions

4 hardboiled eggs cut in quarters

1 cup of herb Maurice dressing or more to taste

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Fresh picked parsley and mint

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

Method

In a large mixing bowl, add the chopped lettuce and dressing. Season well and mix until well coated. Divide evenly between 4 serving bowls. Separately toss the ham, turkey, cut eggs, and cheese in a bowl with a little olive oil. Place each in separate lines across the salad. Sprinkle the chopped olives, pickles, and green onions over the top. Drizzle additional dressing over. Grind fresh pepper and sprinkle herbs to finish.

Roast Farm Chicken with mustard green bread salad

Serves 2-4 people

Ingredients:

For the bird

1 whole farm chicken, about 3.5 lbs (allow to air dry in your fridge overnight)

Olive oil

Salt, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder

24 each 3 in cubes of bread dressed in olive oil and salt and pepper

Method

Remove the bird from the fridge. With poultry shears, trim the wingtips and cut down both sides of the back, and remove the backbone. Lay the chicken face down and with a sharp knife cut through the center of the breastbone to split the chicken in half. Lightly oil the bird and season well with salt, pepper, and garlic, and onion powder. Place the bird on an oiled baking tray, skin side up. Pre-heat the oven to 450F (convection if possible) and allow the bird to temper while the oven comes to temperature. Place in the oven and cook for 12 mins. Rotate the bird and cook for another 12 minutes. Flip the bird over with tongs, add the seasoned pieces of bread, and cook another 6 minutes on the skin. Remove from the oven. Flip back over and place on a clean tray skin side up next to the oven to rest for at least 5-6 minutes. Remove the toasted bread for the salad.

For Salad and finishing chicken

1 lb baby mustard greens (farmers market spicy greens or a mix of arugula, baby spinach and watercress can be a substitution)

½ cup of good quality red wine vinaigrette

¼ cup toasted walnuts

¼ cup sliced red grapes

¼ cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

Optional 1 tsp each chopped fresh rosemary, oregano, thyme and parsley

Sea salt and black pepper

4 each charred lemon wedges

Method

Mix the walnuts, grapes, raisins, and green onions in a mixing bowl. Add the toasted bread from the chicken. Dress with ½ of the vinaigrette and season well. Add the greens and toss. Place on serving plates.

With a sharp knife, separate the leg and the breast of the chicken. Cut the leg between the thigh and drum stick then cut the breast in half on the bias. Place all back in the bowl used to dress the salad. Pour in any liquid from resting the chicken, remaining vinaigrette. Season with salt, pepper and chopped herbs. Toss to coat and place on top of the salad. Garnish with charred lemon wedges

