Melvindale Police Officer killed: Chief to give update Monday afternoon

As Melvindale Police continue to search for the man who they said shot and killed Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said on Sunday, the chief will give an update on the investigation Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Robert Kennaley and Mayor Nicole Shkira will speak at a press conference on Monday currently set for 5:30 p.m.

Authorities are searching for Michael Lopez, 44, who they said shot and killed Said and then rode away on a green bike.

According to police, Said was responding to a suspicious person call at a gas station near Oakwood and Dix around 11:30 a.m. when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. Once Said caught him, he Tazed Lopez and Kennaley said the suspect pulled a gun, shooting and killing Said.

Melvindale Police Officer Mohammed Said was shot and killed on Sunday, July 21, while responding to a call of a suspicious person.

"To my knowledge, he does have an extensive background. I'm not sure if he was on parole at this time or what it was, but he does have a criminal history for assault, for the exact same thing that took place with B&Es, and now he's got homicide on his jacket," Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley said.

A $37,500 reward is offered for information that leads to Lopez, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 245 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Tips can be submitted to Melvindale police at 313-429-1070 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

