Arab American family livid after disabled relative turned away, sent back to UK at Metro Airport

Zenib Ali is devastated at what she says her paralyzed sister was forced to endure at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus on August 16th.

"I don't know what he wanted to get out of her but he was just being a bully," she said.



Taiba Elgattani - a British citizen of Yemeni descent - was held and questioned for hours by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"The questions were like, 'Why are you here?' (she replied) 'I'm here to be with my family,'" Ali said.

She says that wasn't good enough for CBP.

Ali had spent the summer at her sister's home in England and was bringing her back to Michigan to surprise their family.

But Elgattani, 53, who has to use a wheelchair and is in poor health, was not allowed in - despite the visa waiver program that should have cleared her for entry.

Instead, she was put back on a plane and sent back home to the United Kingdom. US Customs and Border Protection didn't even notify relatives who were waiting for her at the airport.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the joyful reunion we were hoping for," said Amal Ali, Zenib's daughter. "Instead of a warm welcome, my aunt was met with intimidation and mistreatment by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon her arrival to the U.S."

"Shame on him tenfold honestly," said Nabih Ayad. "For him to treat a paralyzed individual in this way. This person obviously has a clear bias toward Arab Muslim Americans and not only do we want him disciplined - I want him fired now."

Ayad, an attorney, says the CBP officer confiscated Elgatanni's phone, took a DNA sample, and denied her access to her sister - her caregiver. They've now filed a federal complaint demanding an investigation.

The Arab American Civil Rights League say this is not just about this one incident, but a pattern of behavior they say they've seen far too often.

"Arab Americans and Muslim Americans are absolutely discriminated against by the CBP," Ayad said.

The CBP told FOX 2 in a statement: "Regardless of nationality, everyone arriving at a U.S. Post of Entry is subject to inspection and examination."

The Arab American Civil Rights League wants documentation and accountability.

"Why isn't it after you send somebody back after a two-day flight and treat them like garbage, that you don't have to document it?" Ayad said. "They don't keep numbers. If they don't keep numbers who they're turning away whether certain rogue officers - CBP agent - is turning only Muslims away - only Arabs away - or only Hispanics or Asians, or whatever the background or creed is.

"We've been saying for years and over decades that they have to have an accountability. The only way you can fix this is with accountability."