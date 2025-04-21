Archdiocese of Detroit hosts Mass of Suffrage for Pope Francis

The Brief Southeast Michigan Catholics mourned the death of Pope Francis on Monday. Archbishop Edward Wisenburger hosted a Mass of Suffrage for Pope Francis. Pope Francis was 88 years old.



Millions around the world are mourning Pope Francis after he died at the age of 88.

What they're saying:

Remembrance, celebration, and reflection were some of the many touchpoints in the Archdiocese of Detroit’s Mass of Suffrage for Pope Francis, who died Tuesday at age 88.

"Let us grieve and let us rejoice," was the message from Archbishop Edward Wisenburger who was just appointed by Pope Francis in March. Now he’s guiding 1.1 million Catholics in Southeast Michigan through an exceptionally difficult time.

"While part of me is filled with sadness today, part of me is also filled with joy for one who I love," he said. "Allow me to express my sincere sympathies to each of you, to each of us."

He sat down with the press earlier Monday to talk about his meeting with The Holy Father back when he led the Archdiocese of Tucson - where many issues came up - including immigration.

"We had some wonderful discussions amongst ourselves about those issues and, of course, he really stresses that immigration should never be looked at as an issue in the abstract," he said. "These are real human beings. And that’s what I experienced."

Hearts were heavy for area parishioners, as many started the day in shock over news of the pontiff's death.

A morning mass helped many grieve.

The backstory:

The first Jesuit Pope made a historic trip to the United States in 2015, anchored by that year’s World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia.

His presidential-like motorcade came to town as the Pope waived at supporters from a Fiat, rather than the iconic ‘Popemobile’ people typically saw him in.

He would deliver this speech on religious freedom in the shadow of the Liberty Bell.

Also on that tour, an unscheduled visit at St Joseph’s University, where the first Jesuit Pope honored a statue dedicated to interfaith celebration.

What's next:

A deep appreciation for a man who church leaders say appealed to Catholics, non-Catholics and even non-believing people alike because of his natural authenticity.

"There was something profoundly transparent in the best of ways. Something very genuine about him that really spoke to the hearts of a great many people," Wisenburger said.