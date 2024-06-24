'Are we millionaires?' Wayne County man buys 2nd Michigan Lottery ticket of year, wins $6 million

article

A Wayne County man said he has only played the Michigan Lottery twice this year, and on his second ticket he won $6 million.

The 32-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the 500X Money Maker scratch off at 7-Eleven at 37195 South Groesbeck Hwy. in Clinton Township.

"I play lottery games every once in a while, and this 500X Money Maker ticket was only the second ticket I have purchased so far this year," said the player. "I went into the store to purchase a few things and saw the 500X Money Maker game, so I asked the clerk what the ticket number was on the next ticket. When she said 14, I told her I’d take it because 14 is my wife and I’s lucky number."

Lucky it was.

"I scratched the ticket off and when I saw I won $6 million, I started hyperventilating! I had to take the day off work because I was in a state of shock. I texted my wife and said: ‘Lucky number 14.’ She jokingly replied: ‘What do you mean? Are we millionaires?’ As soon as I got home, I told her the big news!" the man said.

The winner chose to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million. With his winnings, he plans to invest, help his family, and start a business.