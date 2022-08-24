Argument escalates to gunfire, injuring 18-year-old woman on Detroit's west side

An 18-year-old woman is recovering at a hospital after she was struck by gunfire during an incident on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.

The gunshots came after a fight had escalated in a typically calm subdivision.

Detroit police were dispatched to Curtis Street near Lenore which is close to Telegraph around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to law enforcement, two groups had gathered at the location before an argument broke out. The argument turned physical and then violent when someone began firing.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where she is recovering.

"This neighborhood is relatively quiet and there's not a lot of activity here," said Cmdr Brian Harris. "Quiet neighborhood."

Police are still working ot understand what the fight was about or how many were involved in the fight.