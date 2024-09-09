Arizona man raped woman while in Michigan for work conference, prosecutors say

A man on a work trip in Michigan raped a woman at a local hotel in Auburn Hills before flying back home to Arizona, the county prosecutor says. He's since been extradited back to Oakland County where he was arraigned on various charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Joel Delavara, 36 of Yuma in Arizona, appeared in 52nd District Court last week on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and first-degree home invasion.

He posted bail after a judge ordered that he be held on $100,000 bond.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office, Delavara made a copy of the victim's hotel room key, gained access to her room, and sexually assaulted her.

He then flew back home. The victim reported the attack to law enforcement and charges were issued afterward.

"The impact of rape on a victim and our community is immense," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "This case will be handled by my office’s Special Victims Unit, which is dedicated to prosecuting violent sex offenders and getting justice for victims. We will hold perpetrators fully accountable under the law."

Delavara will be back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 19.