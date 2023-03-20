Armada schools shut down after vague social media post by district

The entire school district of Armada was shut down on Monday and many people living in the small community are trying to figure out why after a vague social media post was sent out by the school district.

On Monday, the city's elementary, middle, and high schools were all closed in a post that went out on social media late on Sunday on Facebook. The post didn't offer many clues about why, only saying that the schools were closed on "Monday, March 20th due to a police matter in the local area. There have been no threats against the school district and it does not involve any current students, but out of an abundance of caution we are closing the district."

The vague posts prompted a lot of questions but few answers, even as parents and residents filled the comment section asking for details.

"This is pretty vague," one person wrote. "Parents deserve more of an explanation as to what a happening. Especially since whatever it is, is serious enough to close the school."

On Monday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office put out a release saying that the reason for the closures was out of an abundance of caution.

"On March 19, 2023, deputies were called to a residence in Berlin Twp. for a report of a breaking and entering involving the theft of 4 firearms. Through extensive investigation and interviews throughout the course of the day, two juveniles were taken into custody and 2 of the 4 firearms were recovered. The juveniles involved are students at Armada Area Schools," the press release said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the district made the decision to cancel classes on Monday."

Investigators said that at no time were threats made in reference to the school, students, or staff.

We attempted to get more information from the armada school superintendent but the office was closed when we stopped by and nobody returned our phone calls.



