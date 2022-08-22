Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300

article

Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle.

One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with an unknown driver.

Police are have activated their commercial auto theft unit to locate the suspects involved in the theft. It happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8, a release from police said.

The incident happened at the Amoco gas station in the 9600 block of Gratiot after a teen male got into his car, a 2014 Chrysler 300 S.

Minivan that suspect climbed into with an unknown driver after the carjacking.

The suspect that drove off in the victim's car is described as a male who is 6-foot-3-inches and about 250 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black t-shirt, and black pants.

The other suspect who got back into a light-colored minivan with an unknown driver had gray hair and a goatee. He was also wearing a ski mask and had on a camouflage sweatshirt.

Armed suspects involved in carjacking in Detroit.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up