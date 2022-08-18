Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for fatal shooting of 34-year-old woman

article

Detroit police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman on the city's west side.

The shooting happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at around 4:00 a.m., in the 11500 block of LaSalle.

According to police, the unknown suspect and the 34-year-old female were involved in a verbal altercation. The suspect then pulled out a weapon and fatally shot her.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



