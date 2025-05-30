Armed man barricaded inside Allen Park gas station involved in police standoff
ALLEN PARK. Mich. (FOX 2) - A police standoff is underway with a barricaded man inside an Allen Park gas station Friday night.
A large police presence is in the area with traffic routes being diverted, as a SWAT team is gathered with guns drawn and a negotiator outside the store.
The situation has been unfolding since about 5:30 p.m. It is unclear if the man inside the Marathon gas station store is armed.
The operation is underway at Southfield and Allen roads with police working to secure the surrounding area and block off traffic to keep bystanders at a distance.
The roadway has been shutdown until further notice.
