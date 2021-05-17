Armed man robs Detroit Dollar Tree, ties up workers - and steals surveillance equipment

Two women employees were tied up during an armed robbery at a Detroit Dollar Tree on May 16.

The incident happened just before closing at about 8 p.m. when a male customer confronted them with a gun at the store on Eight Mile and Dequindre.

Police say the man tied the women up, "took all the money" and the in-store surveillance equipment. After the man had left the building, the victims were able to call to 911.

Investigators have not released a description yet of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.