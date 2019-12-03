Armed robbery reported at Family Dollar on 7 Mile

Detroit Police are looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off of 7 Mile.

Last Wednesday on Nov. 27 around 1:40 p.m. at the 400 Block of E 7 Mile, an unknown man entered the department store and bought something before brandishing a weapon. Video shows the cashier backed away from the register when the suspect demands money.

After stepping away, the suspect reaches behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled the location on foot and went westbound down 7 Mile. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium complexion with a 5-foot-10-inch thin build, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black skull cap, a dark-colored zip-up hooded jacket, and black pants.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they're asked to contact the DPD's 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1140. They can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.