Army Corps may convert Detroit's TCF center, Wayne State dorms for coronavirus relief efforts

Soon, it might not just be Michigan and Detroit hospitals housing patients sick with the coronavirus.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is deploying teams to assess possible locations that can be converted into alternate care facilities. Officials with the Detroit District have already assessed the TCF convention center and two Wayne State University dormitories as possible locations.

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the U.S. and skyrocketing in Michigan, the state has requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to look for additional space as hospitals face a critical shortage of beds.

"We're going to bring the full resources of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our engineering expertise to bear against this problem," said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, Detroit District commander. "That's our mission: to engineer solutions to the nation's toughest challenges."

March has presented Michigan residents and public health officials with one of its toughest challenges to date. An outbreak of coronavirus in Detroit and Wayne County has reported 1,389 confirmed cases and 26 deaths - the highest in any county in Michigan.

State numbers reported Thursday show 2,856 cases have been confirmed in Michigan and 60 people have died.

As of Friday, the army corps had assessed seven locations nominated by the state as possible locations that could be converted. They include:

TCF Convention Center

Detroit Pistons Performance Center

Two dorms at Wayne State University

The Army Corps has been granted $361 million from FEMA across six assignments to aid states with the ballooning numbers of COVID-19 and has deployed 15,500 personnel.

If you're a contractor and want to work at one of the sites the Army Corps is considering, go to usace.army.mil/Coronavirus/ for more information.

Even as counties see their numbers rise into double digits, southeast Michigan has been slammed with spiking numbers - rendering nurses without enough face masks or gowns, and hospitals with a lingering supply of beds and ventilators.

RELATED: Henry Ford reaching capacity on ventilators, planning new life or death protocol for patients

With little end in sight for the larger numbers, hospitals are beginning to deploy contingency plans for when they run out of resources - asking doctors to prioritize those who will likely survive and offer comfort and pain medications for those who likely won't.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

