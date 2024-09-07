Arrest made after student threatens Whiteford school with gun

A 15-year-old Temperance resident was arrested Sept. 7 after it was discovered that she had made threats to bring a gun to Whiteford High School Sept. 9. The exact details of the threat were not released by police.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced the arrest a few hours after the threats were revealed to Whiteford Agricultural School officials.

The threat was disseminated via a group text message chat session involving students at the school. School officials were alerted to the threat by a parent of one of the students in the chat. Sheriff's deputies conducted a thorough investigation and made an arrest within hours.

Contact was made with the juvenile suspect, as well as her parents. As a result of the investigation, the suspect was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center and a small caliber bolt-action rifle was seized from the residence. The suspect’s name is being withheld at this time.