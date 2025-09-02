Arrest made in Hazel Park double homicide that left mother, son dead

The Brief A 12-year-old boy and his 41-year-old mom were found dead in a Hazel Park home on Labor Day. The murder investigation has revealed few details other than that there is no current threat to the community. An arrest has been made, but no details have been released by police as of Tuesday evening.



An arrest has been made in a Hazel Park double murder case that left a mother and son dead on Labor Day.

FOX 2 crews were on the scene to capture exclusive video of a man being arrested by Hazel Park police, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police are not releasing any details on the arrest, including the suspect's name or his possible connection to the victims.

This comes one day after a mother and son were found dead after having their throats slashed. While many of the facts of the incident are unknown, the homicide investigation now underway has cast a dark cloud over the city still reeling from the case.

The tragedy on Labor Day is still the subject of a police investigation, but those that lived nearby were grief-stricken by the loss.

"I feel so horrible for their family. There's nothing that you can say to anyone when you lose a child and their mom," said Jennifer Sexton. "It's devastating."

The reactions came the morning after police had left the home on Berdeno Avenue near I-75 and 9 Mile. Multiple police vehicles and a mobile Oakland County forensic lab were stationed at the single-family home hours after law enforcement had initially responded.

According to Hazel Park police, officers had been dispatched to the residence around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 1 for an unresponsive female.

When they arrived, they found two people dead: a 41-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son. A press release from police said both had sustained injuries "from apparent trauma."

The investigation is being handled by the department's homicide unit.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner said both victims died after their throats were slashed.

The tragedy shook more than just neighbors, with the school district also weighing in on the update. They told the community that a student enrolled at Hazel Park Schools had died.

"The family is in our thoughts, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time," read a statement from the school's superintendent. "Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved. Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through."

Mental health professionals and school counselors will be available to talk with anyone who needs space to talk.

Families with children struggling can call 248-648-2302.

If you wish to donate to the family to support funeral costs, you can tap here for their GoFundMe.