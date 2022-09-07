Arson investigations underway after 7 suspicious fires at Washtenaw County mobile home park

There have been seven suspicious fires at a Superior Township mobile home park in less than a month, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

A house at Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park caught fire Aug. 11 in the 1900 block of Ridgeview.

On Aug. 23, a garbage can fire outside a home in the 9700 block of Maplelawn spread to the house, rupturing the gas line. The family escaped. That same day, a trash can was found on fire.

The next day, a dumpster in the 1900 block of Spruce Lane was set on fire under a carport. The fire spread to two homes, and a third was damaged by flames. Authorities said neighbors rescued an elderly woman from one of the homes.

On Sept. 4, a dumpster was set on fire in the 1900 block of Ridgeview. Someone walking by moved it away from a home, so it didn't spread. While investigating that fire, deputies discovered another arson attempt under a home.

On Sept. 5, a 15-year-old was arrested after they were caught trying to set a patio on fire. They were released to their parents pending prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bland at Blandc@washtenaw.org or submit a tip anonymously to 734-973-7711. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.