Arson suspect wanted after setting fire to River Rouge house
article
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - River Rouge police is looking for an arson suspect, requesting the public's help identifying him or finding out his whereabouts.
The suspect is wanted in connection with a fire to a house in the 400 block of Holford at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 24.
The house was not occupied and was being renovated at the time - but was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene.
Video of the man was captured on the home's Ring doorbell before he placed paper over the camera. A still photo was released by investigators from that evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the River Rouge Police Department at (313) 842-8700, Ext. 1. Any information received will remain anonymous.
Advertisement