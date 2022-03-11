Arson suspects sought by police for setting building fire on Meyers

Detroit police are asking for help identifying suspects seen on video throwing Molotov cocktails at a building, setting it on fire

The three suspects are wanted for arson in the 16100 block of Meyers off Puritan, a few blocks west of the Lodge freeway. The suspects set the blaze at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Photo courtesy Detroit police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2940 or Michigan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

