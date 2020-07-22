Arts, Beats and Eats announces virtual, by-appointment and drive-in events for Labor Day weekend

article

The 2020 Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats has officially been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though organizers have announced some different - and safer - events will be taking its place this year instead.

You can still get your fix of "art" with their Art by Appointment event, your fix of "beats" with their virtual and drive-in concert series, and your fix of "eats" with their neighborhood food truck initiative. They're also teaming up with Priority Health to host some other socially-distant and fun events Labor Day weekend.

THE ARTS: ART BY APPOINTMENT

Nearly all summer festivals and art shows have been canceled this summer, leaving artists to noticeably feel the impact. So, Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats has created Art by Appointment, a mini-sized art show with 20 participating juried fine artists to take place Sept. 5-6, 2020.

You'll be able to preview the work online and then schedule a one-hour visit to the booths.

Fifth guests will be allowed per hour, with one visitor being allowed per booth at a time. Masks are required for both artists and visitors. Markers will also be placed every 6 feet outside of booths for those waiting in line to ensure physical distancing. Booths will also be placed 10 feet apart.

Tickets are $30 per guest and include a $25 coupon to use towards your art purchase.

Beginning Aug. 7, you can see a gallery of participating artists and book your time slot online here.

Arts, Beats & Eats will open applications for the 2021 show on January 15, 2021. All those that applied for the Juried Fine Art Show in 2020 will be considered for the 2021 show.

THE BEATS: VIRTUAL AND DRIVE-IN CONCERT SERIES

The virtual showcase will happen Aug. 27 - Sept 3, and will also be a major fundraiser for local musicians who have been hit hard by the pandemic. Then, the drive-in concert series will take place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7.

The drive-in concerts will happen in the festival's traditional national stage parking lot at 6th and Main streets in Royal Oak. Five shows per day are planned with room for 50 cars per show.

Each performance will deliver 30-minute sets from two Michigan bands from a variety of genres. More than 400 bands and 2,000 musicians, including local favorites Thornetta Davis, The Reefermen, The Orbitsuns, Larry Lee & The Back In The Day Band, are lined-up to participate to directly benefit 500 members of the music community.

Each ticket admits two people per vehicle and may be purchased for $30, with revenue divided between bands performing.

Cars will park more than 15 feet apart, and all band members will be at least six feet apart while performing and 20 feet from those viewing performances. Masks will be required in the backstage area at all times for crew and musicians waiting to perform.

Before the big weekend, nearly 400 bands from more than a dozen genres will perform virtual concerts to raise money for the cause. Each virtual concert will serve as a fundraiser for the band, while bringing shows to their fans. Bands keep their own funds raised.

Virtual performances will be released at artsbeatseats.com on August 7. Tickets for the drive-in concerts are also not yet available.

THE EATS: EATS ON YOUR STREETS

Event organizers are working this year with neighborhood associations to deliver locally-owned food trucks into Royal Oak and surrounding communities.

A representative from neighborhood associations may fill out the sign-up form by August 23 to participate. Arts, Beats and Eats will not be publicizing the list of participating neighborhoods to ensure the events stay for neighbors only.

Event staff will be there to ensure physical distancing and mask-wearing when appropriate.

You can get more information on signing up here.

AND MORE: PRIORITY HEALTH HEALTHY FUN

A zumbathon-style event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 5 in downtown Royal Oak.

An outdoor yoga class is also planned for Sunday, Sept. 6.

You can get more information on those events online here.

