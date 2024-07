Arts, Beats & Eats music lineup: Who is performing at annual Labor Day weekend fest in Royal Oak

article

The lineup is finally here for Arts, Beats & Eats as the annual Labor Day weekend festival returns to downtown Royal Oak.

Headliners at the 2024 fest include Tesla, Dustin Lynch, Chevelle, and Keith Sweat. In addition to national acts, more than 600 local artists will perform.

From Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, dozens of artists and food vendors will be set up to sell art and dish out delicious bites, while genre-spanning artists will perform all weekend. There will also be a stage with activities and entertainment for kids.

Full Arts, Beats & Eats lineup

Jim Beam National Stage

Aug. 30

4:30 PM | Ensemble Hanabi

5:30 PM | Your Generation in Concert

7:30PM | Cheap Trick

9:30PM | Tesla

Aug. 31

4:15 PM | Rob Stone

5:30PM | Ryan Jay

6:15PM | Runaway June

7:30PM | The Cadillac Three

9:30PM | Dustin Lynch

Sept. 1

4:30PM | Lyons Lane

5:45PM | Rumours

7:30PM | Gin Blossoms

9:30PM | Chevelle

Sept. 2

3:30PM | Roots Vibrations

4:30PM | Thornetta Davis

6:30PM | Pop 2000 Tour

7:45PM | Keith Sweat

Bud Light Alternative Stage

Aug. 30

12:30PM | Linear Dawn Orchestra (Electronic/Dance)

2:00PM | Post Eden (Psychedelic Rock)

3:30PM | Victorino (Alternative/Hip Hop)

5:00PM | Suede Brain (Rock/Psychedelic Rock)

6:30PM | Heat Above (Pop/Alternative)

8:00PM | Moravian (Alternative/Indie)

9:45PM | Killer Flamingos (Cover Band)

Aug. 31

12:30PM | Maria Montoya (Pop/Rock)

2:00PM | Tiffadelic (Alternative/Post-Punk)

3:30PM | Davis James (Rock/Indie)

5:00PM | Tony Paris & the Sugarburn (Pop/Rock)

6:30PM | Elspeth Tremblay & The Treatment (Rock)

8:00PM | Jackson and the Poolsharks (Rock)

9:45PM | Lou Fighters (Tribute Band)

Sept. 1

12:30PM | Taylor DeRousse (Alternative/Indie)

2:00PM | OPAL (Electronic/Dance)

3:30PM | Jon Paul Wallace

5:00PM | TOED (Alternative/Blues)

6:30PM | Liam Kelley (Alternative/Rock)

8:00PM | Killer Diller (Ska Rock)

9:45PM | Edison Hollow (Alternative/Classic Rock)

Sept. 2

12:15PM | Jill Govan (Acoustic/Indie)

1:45PM | Izzy Joy (Acoustic Variety)

3:15PM | Ladyship Warship (Alternative/Rock)

4:45PM | Elephant Den (Indie)

6:15PM | Virginia Violet (R&B/Soul)

8:00PM | Aaron Benjamin (Rock/Soul)

Soaring Eagle Rock Stage

Aug. 30

11:00PM | The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music (Rock)

4:00PM | Brothers From Another Planet (Alternative/Funk)

5:30PM | The Hourlies (Blues/Rock)

7:00PM | The Ruiners (Garage/Rock)

8:30PM | The Sax Maniacs Soul Revue (Blues/Soul)

10:00PM | Tino G's Dumpster Machine (Acoustic Variety)

Aug. 31

1:45PM | Motor City Wranglers (Classic Rock)

3:15PM | Kayfabe: thepplsband (Cover Band)

4:45PM | Ritual Suns (Alternative/Progressive Rock)

6:15PM | Wisher (Rock/Metal)

7:45PM | Riding With Killers (Rock/Hard Rock)

9:45PM | The Persuasion Band (Pop)

Sept. 1

12:15PM | Acoustic Chrome (Acoustic Variety)

1:45PM | Verzell (Acoustic/Classic Rock)

3:15PM | King Norman (Rock/Hard Rock)

4:45PM | Lipstick Jodi (Pop/Alternative)

6:15PM | Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

7:45PM | ZANG (Rock/Classic Rock)

9:45PM | Sunset BLVD (Tribute Band)

Sept. 2

12:00PM | Bobby Brooks (Acoustic Variety)

1:30PM | The Riddlerz (Rock/Soul)

3:00PM | The Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)

4:30PM | The Dan Cafferty Band (Rock/Soul)

6:00PM | New Relatives (Blues/Rock)

7:4PM | The Reefermen (Rock)

Baker Colleg4e Americana Stage

Aug. 30

12:15PM | Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)

1:45PM | Hatchwing Rider (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

3:15PM | Ironwood (Americana/Folk)

4:45PM | Ryan Scott & The Creek Hounds (Country/Rock)

6:15PM | Delta 88 (Americana/Alt Rock)

7:45PM | Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)

9:45PM | Jill Jack Band (Americana)

Aug. 31

12:30PM | Keelan Starr (Acoustic Variety)

2:00PM | Ryan O'Neill (Country)

3:30PM | McKayla Prew (Country/Pop)

5:00PM | Brad Stuart (Acoustic/Americana)

6:30PM | Last Stand (Country/Classic Rock)

8:00PM | The Wrenfields (Americana/Country)

9:45PM | Winestoned Cowboys (Americana/Country)

Sept. 1

12:30PM | Eric Moore (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

2:00PM | Ben Traverse Band (Americana/Bluegrass)

3:30PM | Dirt Road to Nowhere (Country/Rock)

5:00PM | The Fabulous Henhouse Boys (Country)

6:30PM | The Taintsville Players (Americana/Roots)

8:00PM | YALL BAND (Cover Band - Top 40)

9:45PM | The Gambler Returns: Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute (Tribute Band)

Sept. 2

12:15PM | Rebecca Cameron (Acoustic/Americana)

1:45PM | 20 Hour Ride (Country/Rock)

3:15PM | Lisa Mary (Acoustic Variety)

4:45PM | Wilson Thicket (Americana/Bluegrass)

6:15PM | Taylor Tucky (Country/Rock)

8:00PM | The Orbitsuns (Old School Country/Outlaw Country)

Michigan Lottery R&B Stage

Aug. 30

2:00PM | Jennifer George Quartet (Jazz/R&B)

3:30PM | Dion Jackson Jr. (R&B/Soul)

5:00PM | The Jynn & Juice Band (R&B/Soul)

6:30PM | Jodye Watts & Untitled wsg Niko Noir (R&B/Hip Hop)

8:00PM | Larry Lee & Back in the Day (R&B/Funk)

9:45PM | Skonie & The kLouds (R&B/Soul)

Aug. 31

2:00PM | Drew Verdé (Pop/R&B)

3:30PM | Luther Badman Keith Blues Band (Blues)

5:00PM | Kalysta (Pop/R&B)

6:30PM | Brendon Linsley Band (Blues/Funk)

8:00PM | Herb The Artist (Cover Band - Top 40)

9:45PM | Redi Choi (R&B/Soul)

Sept. 1

12:30PM | CARL B PHILLIPS (Inspirational)

2:00PM | Instruments of Musick (Instrumental)

3:30PMP | Jackie C. & Detroit Rhythm Band (R&B/Soul)

5:00PM | Armani Monte’ (R&B/Hip Hop)

6:30PM | Maurice King Wolf (Funk/Soul)

8:00PM | Smoke Jones (Jazz/Blues)

9:45PM | Laura Rain and the Caesars (Soul)

Sept. 2

1:45PM | Full Circle (Cover Band - R&B)

3:15PM | Al Bettis (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

4:45PM | Half Step Down (Blues)

6:15PM | APROPOS (Alternative/Indie)

8:00PM | Alise King (Neo-Soul/R&B)

Flagstar International Stage

Aug. 30

12:15PM | Ara Topouzian Trio (World Music)

1:45PM | Mariachi Jalisco (Mariachi)

3:15PM | The Tri-County Bollywood Ensemble (World Music)

4:45PM | Black Murray (Celtic)

6:15PM | Mondo Kane (R&B)

7:45PM | Tatyana D'Voce (Latin/Reggae)

9:45PM | The Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

Aug. 31

12:15PM | Joyas de Mexico Ballet Folklorico (Dance - International)

1:45PM | Canja de Boa (Brazilian/World Music)

3:15PM | Whorled (World Music)

4:45PM | Celtic Isles (Celtic/Folk)

6:15PM | Leaving Lifted (Reggae)

7:45PM | Roane (Celtic)

9:45PM | The Zcats (Zydeco)

Sept. 1

12:15PM | Auburn Glen Highland Dancers (Highland Dancers)

1:45PM | Soltura (Fusion World Music)

3:15PM | RJ Spangler's Tribut to the South African Jazz Masters (African Jazz)

4:45PM | Os Clavelitos (Brazilian/World Music)

6:15PM | Grupo Illusion (Conjunto/Tejano)

7:45PM | Xiao Dong Wei (Chinese Fusion)

9:45PM | Sean Blackman (World Music)

Sept. 2

12:00PM | Haloha Polynesian Dance Group (Polynesian Dance)

1:30PM | Gerard Smith (Celtic/Folk)

3:00PM | El Trio Escobar (Cumbia)

4:30PM | McSpillin (Irish/Folk)

6:00PM | Aaron Parrott (Steel Drum)

7:45PM | Martin Chaparro - MC3 (Latin/Reggae)

Oakland Community College Acoustic Stage

Aug. 30

12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45PM | Mayflower Music MI (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

2:00PM | Cesar Aquino (Acoustic/Pop)

3:15PM | Bryan Jeske (Singer-Songwriter/Americana)

4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15PM | Abhay (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

6:45PM | AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

Aug. 31

12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45PM | Gordy Hunt (Acoustic/Pop)

2:00PM | Theandric (Rock/Hard Rock)

3:15PM | Alice Woodward (Acoustic Variety)

4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15PM | Jessey Adams (Country)

6:45PM | Kenny Nelson (Acoustic/Pop)

Sept. 1

12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45PM | Nathan Grant (Acoustic Variety)

2:00PM | Dave Jàvu (Acoustic Variety)

3:15PM | Blockhouse Valley (Acoustic Variety)

4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15PM | Ernesto Villarreal and Friends (Acoustic Variety)

6:45PM | The Real Ingredients (Americana)

Sept. 2

12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

1:00PM | Stage Crafters presents "Rent" Musical

2:00PM | Annemarie Jo (Acoustic Variety)

3:30PM | Reeds & Steel (Acoustic Variety)

House of Dank Performance Stage

Aug. 30

11:00AM - 4:30PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy

1:00PM | DJ CHROME

4:30PM | BUSKERS

5:00PM | Julian LaHood

5:30PM | BUSKERS

7:30PM | Sarah Markus

8:00PM | BUSKERS

9:30PM | Nick Ryan

10:00PM | BUSKERS

Aug. 31

11:00AM - 4:30PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy

1:00PM | DJ CHROME

4:30PM | BUSKERS

5:45PM | Sarah Markus

6:15PM | BUSKERS

7:30PM | Dilano Dalion

8:00PM | BUSKERS

9:30PM | Julian LaHood

10:00PM | BUSKERS

Sept. 1

11:00AM - 4:30PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy

1:00PM | DJ CHROME

4:15PM | BUSKERS

5:00PM | TWIZT

5:30PM | BUSKERS

6:15PM | TWIZT

6:45PM | BUSKERS

7:30PM | Nick Ryan

8:00PM | BUSKERS

9:30PM | Dilano Dalion

10:00PM | BUSKERS

Sept. 2

11:00AM - 3:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy

1:00PM | DJ CHROME

3:00PM | BUSKERS

3:30PM | Nick Ryan

4:00PM | BUSKERS

5:30PM | Sarah Markus

6:00PM | BUSKERS

7:30PM | Julian LaHood

8:00PM | BUSKERS