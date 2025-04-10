'Super habitual offender': Prosecutor requests sentence enhancement for accused Oxford Christmas Eve shooter

article

The Brief The prosecutor is requesting that a man accused of killing a woman on Christmas Eve in Oxford is sentenced as a "super habitual offender." This designation would ensure Malik Webb goes to prison for at least 25 years. Webb, who has a long criminal history, is accused of shooting three people who stopped to help him after a crash.



Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald requested a sentence enhancement for a man accused of killing a woman during a Christmas Eve shooting in Oxford that also wounded two others.

McDonald is requesting that Malik Letroy Webb, 30, be charged as a "super habitual offender" to ensure that, if convicted, he goes to prison for at least 25 years.

The backstory:

Webb, of Flint, crashed into a ditch near Ray and North Oxford roads around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 24, 2024. When Dr. Barbara Wolf stopped to help, Webb allegedly shot Wolf and her 39-year-old daughter. Wolf later died at a hospital, while her daughter was non-fatally wounded.

Another driver who also stopped to help, a 56-year-old man, was shot in the arm, and a 39-year-old woman was allegedly held at gunpoint in a failed carjacking attempt.

After the shooting, Webb was charged with felony murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felonious assault, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and nine counts of third offense felony firearm possession.

"The victims in this case were literal good Samaritans, terrorized simply for trying to be helpful," McDonald said. "This defendant has served multiple sentences for past gun crimes. We cannot allow repeat violent offenders to continue endangering our communities. Enough is enough."

According to records, Webb has a felony record dating back to at least 2014, when he was charged with numerous weapons offenses. After serving a probation sentence for those crimes, Webb went to prison for more weapons offenses. While behind bars, he was also convicted of possessing a weapon while in prison.

After the shooting, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard blasted the criminal justice system. He called for stronger penalties for violent offenders.

What's next:

Webb is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on May 13.