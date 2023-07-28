Arts, Beats & Eats food: Dozens of restaurants slated for Labor Day weekend fest in Royal Oak

article

Enjoy classics like burgers and fries or expand your palate with international dishes at Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend.

The annual fest features art for sale, a diverse music lineup, and culture-spanning food.

Head to Royal Oak from Sept. 1-4 and sample food trucks, restaurants, and more.

Here's this year's food lineup:

Jamming Caribbean Fusion - Caribbean Fusion

John Little Sicilian - Sicilian Street Food

Kona Ice - Shaved ice

Bowlders Concessions - Deep Fried Treats, Greek Food, Mexican Food

Fork in Nigeria - Authentic Nigerian Cuisine

Love Froyo - Soft Serve Ice Cream

Aratham - Vegan Food with a focus on health

Wing Snob - Hot Wings

Lil Bro's Burgers - American Sliders

Cinnabon - Cinnamon buns

Galindo's - Mexican Street Tacos

Sweet Treat Sensations - Homemade Cookies

Gosia's Pierogies - Traditional Polish Pierogies

Fun Foods Lemonade - lemonade

Lori’s Festive Catering - Lemonade

ImaginATE - BBQ

Gus's Fried Chicken - Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

Lekker Coco Treats - Chocolate covered Fruit & Puff Puffs

Prestotea - Bubble Tea & Banh Mi

Cafe Muse - Lite American Fair

Drunken Rooster - Elote

Island Noodles - Hawiian Stir Fry

Smokey Joe's - BBQ

Shawarma Stop To Go – Mediterranean

Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine - High-End American Fair

Magic Spice - Indian Street Food

Trattoria Da Luigi - Italian Street Food

For the Love of Cheese Cake - Personal Cheese Cakes

Give Thanks Bakery - Cookies, Bread & other Sweet Treats

Oak House Deli - Vegan Deli Sandwiches

Ryba's Fudge - Mackinac Island Fudge

Pastaio - Pasta, Pizza

Lillie Bell's - Fried Fish

Taste & Tell - Creole Inspired Paella

Eureka Eatery - Nashville Hot Chicken

Tequila Blue - Tex-Mex

5th Ave - Popcorn/American Street Fair

Nautical Bowls - Acai Bowls

Princess Mediterranean Grill - Middle Eastern

Cottage Inn - Pizza

House of Barbeque - Southern Barbeque

The Fern - Teas

Chick A Dee - Chicken on a Stick

Estia Greek Truck - Greek Food

Lush Yummie Pies - Pies

Real Taco Express - Mexican Cuisine

Cousins Main Lobster - Lobster Rolls & Lobster Tacos

Frick’n Good Cookies - Homemade Cookies

Mr Deep Fried - Deep fried treats

Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach - Novelty Ice Cream

Big Bo's Catering - Soul Food

Detroit Hot Sandwich - Hot Deli Sandwiches

Yogurt 2 go - Frozen Yogurt

I Chyllin Cafe - Rolled Ice Cream & Sweets