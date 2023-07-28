Arts, Beats & Eats food: Dozens of restaurants slated for Labor Day weekend fest in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Enjoy classics like burgers and fries or expand your palate with international dishes at Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend.
The annual fest features art for sale, a diverse music lineup, and culture-spanning food.
Head to Royal Oak from Sept. 1-4 and sample food trucks, restaurants, and more.
Here's this year's food lineup:
Jamming Caribbean Fusion - Caribbean Fusion
John Little Sicilian - Sicilian Street Food
Kona Ice - Shaved ice
Bowlders Concessions - Deep Fried Treats, Greek Food, Mexican Food
Fork in Nigeria - Authentic Nigerian Cuisine
Love Froyo - Soft Serve Ice Cream
Aratham - Vegan Food with a focus on health
Wing Snob - Hot Wings
Lil Bro's Burgers - American Sliders
Cinnabon - Cinnamon buns
Galindo's - Mexican Street Tacos
Sweet Treat Sensations - Homemade Cookies
Gosia's Pierogies - Traditional Polish Pierogies
Fun Foods Lemonade - lemonade
Lori’s Festive Catering - Lemonade
ImaginATE - BBQ
Gus's Fried Chicken - Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
Lekker Coco Treats - Chocolate covered Fruit & Puff Puffs
Prestotea - Bubble Tea & Banh Mi
Cafe Muse - Lite American Fair
Drunken Rooster - Elote
Island Noodles - Hawiian Stir Fry
Smokey Joe's - BBQ
Shawarma Stop To Go – Mediterranean
Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine - High-End American Fair
Magic Spice - Indian Street Food
Trattoria Da Luigi - Italian Street Food
For the Love of Cheese Cake - Personal Cheese Cakes
Give Thanks Bakery - Cookies, Bread & other Sweet Treats
Oak House Deli - Vegan Deli Sandwiches
Ryba's Fudge - Mackinac Island Fudge
Pastaio - Pasta, Pizza
Lillie Bell's - Fried Fish
Taste & Tell - Creole Inspired Paella
Eureka Eatery - Nashville Hot Chicken
Tequila Blue - Tex-Mex
5th Ave - Popcorn/American Street Fair
Nautical Bowls - Acai Bowls
Princess Mediterranean Grill - Middle Eastern
Cottage Inn - Pizza
House of Barbeque - Southern Barbeque
The Fern - Teas
Chick A Dee - Chicken on a Stick
Estia Greek Truck - Greek Food
Lush Yummie Pies - Pies
Real Taco Express - Mexican Cuisine
Cousins Main Lobster - Lobster Rolls & Lobster Tacos
Frick’n Good Cookies - Homemade Cookies
Mr Deep Fried - Deep fried treats
Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach - Novelty Ice Cream
Big Bo's Catering - Soul Food
Detroit Hot Sandwich - Hot Deli Sandwiches
Yogurt 2 go - Frozen Yogurt
I Chyllin Cafe - Rolled Ice Cream & Sweets