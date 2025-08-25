Arts, Beats & Eats guide: Royal Oak parking, music lineup, food options, and more

The Brief Arts, Beats & Eats starts Friday in Royal Oak. The four-day festival will include music from around 200 performers, dozens of food vendors, and artists showcasing and selling their work. National headliners include Hoobastank, Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, Joe Nichols, Sugar Ray, and I Love The 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory.



Labor Day weekend is almost here, and that means it's almost time for four days of live music, art, and food at Arts, Beats & Eats.

The annual festival kicks off Friday in downtown Royal Oak. Headed to the event? Here's what to know:

When is Arts, Beats & Eats?

The festival begins Friday, Aug. 29. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1.

How much does it cost?

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $8. Buy tickets here.

Admission is free before 5 p.m. on Friday and $12 after 5 p.m. The rest of the weekend, admission is $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate with cash or credit card.

Military members, veterans, and children younger than 3 all get free entry.

VIP tickets are also available.

Where is parking?

Parking lots will begin charging for parking at 2 p.m. Friday, while garage Arts, Beats & Eats rates will be in effect starting at 5 p.m. Before 5 p.m., regular garage parking rates will be in effect - free for the first two hours and 75 cents per hour after that.

Parking meters will be closed during the festival.

Downtown parking

Downtown Structure #1 | $25

Located at Lafayette & 5th St

516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #2 | $25

Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street

271 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #3 | $25

Center & Third St.

300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #4 | $25

11 Mile between Main and Troy

110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067

Oakland Community College Parking Structure | $25

Lincoln & Washington

847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Farmer's Market | $15

(Please note: parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1pm on Friday and Saturday)

Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.

316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Rock on Third Lot | $15

Parking lot behind Rock on Third

Parking near downtown

Royal Oak Middle School Lot | $15

Washington North of 11 Mile & Willis

709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735

Emagine Theatre Parking Garage

Main Street North of 11 Mile Road

200 N Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Shuttle parking

Park at the shuttle lot at Royal Oak High School for $10 and take a free shuttle to downtown Royal Oak.

The shuttle will run from 10:30 a.m. to midnight.

Other ways to get around

Avoid traffic by utilizing other ways of getting around Royal Oak during Arts, Beats & Eats weekend.

Free bike parking

Two bike parking locations will be available for free until they hit capacity.

One on Washington Street just south of Lincoln Avenue will have space for 800 bicycles, and another at Washington near Second Avenue will have a capacity of 1,000.

Arts, Beats & Eats organizers shared some suggested bike routes to the festival:

MoGo bikeshare

No bike? No problem. MoGo stations are available around the area. Simply borrow a bike for a fee and return it to any charging station when you are done.

Find stations around Royal Oak here.

SMART Bus

SMART Buses can also get you to the festival from around Metro Detroit.

See bus routes here.

Arts, Beats & Eats map

Arts, Beats & Eats food

No matter what kind of food you like, you'll be able to find something at the festival.

Here's who to expect:

Scooby Doodle Ice Cream

Cinnabon

Los Perrones

Tikki Hut

Fork in Nigeria

Gourmet Grill

4th St between Washington & Center

Wing Snob

Little brother Burgers

Auntie Annie's

Galindo's

Gosais Pierogies

Fun Foods

Lori's Festive Catering

Table #2

Xavier Caribbean Cuisine

Bowlder Concessions Greek

Big Mikes Mexican Grill

Fork In Nigeria

Lekker Choco Treats

Jinya

Deccan Delights

Drunken Rooster

Island Noodles

Shawarma Stop To GO

Famous Daves

Pull On this

The Dump Truck

Spicy Hibachi

Tony's Sweet Treats

Chubby Batch

Trattoria da Luigi

IFreeze Creamery

Taco Cartel

For The Love Of Cheesecake

Rybas Fudge

Lillie Bells

Kenayias Kitchen

Eureka Eatery

Tequila Bluye

526 Main

Tikka Mix

Benito's Pizza

Princess Mediterranean Grill

The Butterfly Factory

DK Polish Catering

House of Barbecue

Egg Roll Diva

Chick A D

Big Boy

Tiki Hut

Golden Cone

Real Taco Express

Noorjahan

Cousins Main Lobster

Bowlders Lemonade

Mr Deep Fried

Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach

Big Bo's Catering

Tony's Sweet Treats

Dole Whip

Selena's Taqueria

Love Froyo

House Of Hummus

Mercurio's

Arts, Beats & Eats lineup

The four-day event will have music all day every day, with around 200 performers slated to perform across nine stages.

National headliners include Hoobastank, Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, Joe Nichols, Sugar Ray, and I Love The 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory.