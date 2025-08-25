Arts, Beats & Eats guide: Royal Oak parking, music lineup, food options, and more
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Labor Day weekend is almost here, and that means it's almost time for four days of live music, art, and food at Arts, Beats & Eats.
The annual festival kicks off Friday in downtown Royal Oak. Headed to the event? Here's what to know:
When is Arts, Beats & Eats?
The festival begins Friday, Aug. 29. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1.
How much does it cost?
Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $8. Buy tickets here.
Admission is free before 5 p.m. on Friday and $12 after 5 p.m. The rest of the weekend, admission is $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate with cash or credit card.
Military members, veterans, and children younger than 3 all get free entry.
VIP tickets are also available.
Where is parking?
Parking lots will begin charging for parking at 2 p.m. Friday, while garage Arts, Beats & Eats rates will be in effect starting at 5 p.m. Before 5 p.m., regular garage parking rates will be in effect - free for the first two hours and 75 cents per hour after that.
Parking meters will be closed during the festival.
Downtown parking
Downtown Structure #1 | $25
Located at Lafayette & 5th St
516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Downtown Structure #2 | $25
Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street
271 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Downtown Structure #3 | $25
Center & Third St.
300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Downtown Structure #4 | $25
11 Mile between Main and Troy
110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067
Oakland Community College Parking Structure | $25
Lincoln & Washington
847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Farmer's Market | $15
(Please note: parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1pm on Friday and Saturday)
Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.
316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Rock on Third Lot | $15
Parking lot behind Rock on Third
Parking near downtown
Royal Oak Middle School Lot | $15
Washington North of 11 Mile & Willis
709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735
Emagine Theatre Parking Garage
Main Street North of 11 Mile Road
200 N Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Shuttle parking
Park at the shuttle lot at Royal Oak High School for $10 and take a free shuttle to downtown Royal Oak.
The shuttle will run from 10:30 a.m. to midnight.
Other ways to get around
Avoid traffic by utilizing other ways of getting around Royal Oak during Arts, Beats & Eats weekend.
Free bike parking
Two bike parking locations will be available for free until they hit capacity.
One on Washington Street just south of Lincoln Avenue will have space for 800 bicycles, and another at Washington near Second Avenue will have a capacity of 1,000.
Arts, Beats & Eats organizers shared some suggested bike routes to the festival:
MoGo bikeshare
No bike? No problem. MoGo stations are available around the area. Simply borrow a bike for a fee and return it to any charging station when you are done.
Find stations around Royal Oak here.
SMART Bus
SMART Buses can also get you to the festival from around Metro Detroit.
Arts, Beats & Eats map
Arts, Beats & Eats food
No matter what kind of food you like, you'll be able to find something at the festival.
Here's who to expect:
- Scooby Doodle Ice Cream
- Cinnabon
- Los Perrones
- Tikki Hut
- Fork in Nigeria
- Gourmet Grill
- 4th St between Washington & Center
- Wing Snob
- Little brother Burgers
- Auntie Annie's
- Galindo's
- Gosais Pierogies
- Fun Foods
- Lori's Festive Catering
- Table #2
- Xavier Caribbean Cuisine
- Bowlder Concessions Greek
- Big Mikes Mexican Grill
- Fork In Nigeria
- Lekker Choco Treats
- Jinya
- Deccan Delights
- Drunken Rooster
- Island Noodles
- Shawarma Stop To GO
- Famous Daves
- Pull On this
- The Dump Truck
- Spicy Hibachi
- Tony's Sweet Treats
- Chubby Batch
- Trattoria da Luigi
- IFreeze Creamery
- Taco Cartel
- For The Love Of Cheesecake
- Rybas Fudge
- Lillie Bells
- Kenayias Kitchen
- Eureka Eatery
- Tequila Bluye
- 526 Main
- Tikka Mix
- Benito's Pizza
- Princess Mediterranean Grill
- The Butterfly Factory
- DK Polish Catering
- House of Barbecue
- Egg Roll Diva
- Chick A D
- Big Boy
- Tiki Hut
- Golden Cone
- Real Taco Express
- Noorjahan
- Cousins Main Lobster
- Bowlders Lemonade
- Mr Deep Fried
- Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach
- Big Bo's Catering
- Tony's Sweet Treats
- Dole Whip
- Selena's Taqueria
- Love Froyo
- House Of Hummus
- Mercurio's
Arts, Beats & Eats lineup
The four-day event will have music all day every day, with around 200 performers slated to perform across nine stages.
National headliners include Hoobastank, Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, Joe Nichols, Sugar Ray, and I Love The 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory.