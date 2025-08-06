Arts, Beats & Eats lineup revealed ahead of Labor Day weekend festival - See it here

The Brief Hundreds of musicians will perform at this year's Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Royal Oak. The lineup includes national acts Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, and more. The "I Love the 90s" tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory will also perform, rounding out the four-day Labor Day weekend festival.



As Royal Oak's big Labor Day weekend extravaganza, Arts, Beats & Eats, approaches, the lineup is finally here.

National headliners at the Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 festival include Hoobastank, Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, Joe Nichols, Sugar Ray, and I Love The 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory.

The four-day event will have music all day every day, with around 200 performers slated to perform across nine states. According to the fest, about 40% of this year's acts are new to Arts, Beats & Eats, meaning that you could find your new favorite band.

Arts, Beats & Eats schedule

In addition to the lineup, a tentative performance schedule was also released. Can't see it below? Click here.

Arts, Beats & Eats tickets

Daily tickets are currently available for $7, with VIP options that put you up front for the national acts also on sale.

Get tickets here.