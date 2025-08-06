Arts, Beats & Eats lineup revealed ahead of Labor Day weekend festival - See it here
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Royal Oak's big Labor Day weekend extravaganza, Arts, Beats & Eats, approaches, the lineup is finally here.
National headliners at the Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 festival include Hoobastank, Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, Joe Nichols, Sugar Ray, and I Love The 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory.
The four-day event will have music all day every day, with around 200 performers slated to perform across nine states. According to the fest, about 40% of this year's acts are new to Arts, Beats & Eats, meaning that you could find your new favorite band.
Arts, Beats & Eats schedule
In addition to the lineup, a tentative performance schedule was also released. Can't see it below? Click here.
Arts, Beats & Eats tickets
Daily tickets are currently available for $7, with VIP options that put you up front for the national acts also on sale.