Arts, Beats & Eats lineup revealed ahead of Labor Day weekend festival - See it here

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  August 6, 2025 9:02am EDT
The Brief

    • Hundreds of musicians will perform at this year's Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Royal Oak.
    • The lineup includes national acts Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, and more.
    • The "I Love the 90s" tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory will also perform, rounding out the four-day Labor Day weekend festival.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Royal Oak's big Labor Day weekend extravaganza, Arts, Beats & Eats, approaches, the lineup is finally here.

National headliners at the Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 festival include Hoobastank, Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, Joe Nichols, Sugar Ray, and I Love The 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory.

The four-day event will have music all day every day, with around 200 performers slated to perform across nine states. According to the fest, about 40% of this year's acts are new to Arts, Beats & Eats, meaning that you could find your new favorite band.

Arts, Beats & Eats schedule 

In addition to the lineup, a tentative performance schedule was also released. Can't see it below? Click here

Arts, Beats & Eats tickets 

Daily tickets are currently available for $7, with VIP options that put you up front for the national acts also on sale.

Get tickets here. 

