Arts, Beats & Eats tickets: Get free, discounted entry to festival by participating in food drive

Help feed people in need and receive free or discounted entry to Arts, Beats & Eats by participating in a food drive this weekend.

Flagstar Bank will be collecting canned foods to support Forgotten Harvest this Saturday at Centennial Commons Park in downtown Royal Oak. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bring three or more canned goods to the park. Parking meters near the park will be free for the first 15 minutes for people dropping off food.

In exchange for the food, you will receive a coupon for free admission to Arts, Beats & Eats any day from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you would like to attend the Labor Day weekend festival later in the day, the ticket will be good for $5 off admission, making tickets $5 if you enter before 3 p.m. or $7 if you enter after 3 p.m.

There is a limit of four coupons per person.

From Friday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 1, the streets of downtown Royal Oak will be filled with artists, food vendors, and musicians.

The four-day event will have music all day every day, with around 200 performers slated to perform across nine stages. According to the fest, about 40% of this year's acts are new to Arts, Beats & Eats, meaning that you could find your new favorite band.

National headliners include Hoobastank, Neon Trees, Randy Houser, Highly Suspect, Joe Nichols, Sugar Ray, and I Love The 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory.

See the full lineup here.