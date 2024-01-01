As 2024 takes flight, Metro Airport lines running smooth, efficient on busy travel day

The holidays are pretty much behind us, but the lines are lingering at airports nationwide. Several million people are expected to fly on New Year's Day alone.

Lines have been steadily moving at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus Monday. Whenever there has been a lineup at the TSA checkpoint inside the Evans Terminal, it doesn't last long.

Ellen Montgomery and her family just booked their last-minute flight to Florida a few hours ago.

"We were here last night, and then we had to come back this morning because they overbooked the flight," she said. "So but it's not a big deal because my mom lives in Garden City."

Others, like a group of medical students headed to Guatemala, made their travel plans weeks ago. They're among the 2.5 million people nationwide expected to take off on New Year's Day alone.

"It's been less crowded than I've seen in the past," said Liz Reich."I mean, I usually fly to Cleveland, so that's kind of crazy, but this is actually pretty empty here."

This isn't just a New Year's resolution for this crew of 26 out of the University of Toledo Medical Center, but rather a life choice. They will spend the next week in Central America on a mission trip providing health care for a community that without.

"This is my fifth time going to Guatemala, and every time, like I just. I love being there," said Priya Jindal. "I love seeing the people and how grateful they are and how wonderful they are to work with. That's why I keep going back every year."

Whatever travel woes they may come across on their two connections will certainly be well worth it in the end. Some might even say it comes with the territory when flying on what will likely be one of the busiest days at area airports this holiday season.

A change of season, or at least temperatures, are now on the horizon for little Chloe and her folks following her first flight ever.

"I mean, I'm (not even) wearing shoes here. Yeah, got sandals on," quipped Rob Smith. "I'm ready. Ready to get off the plane and enjoy the weather."

The latest numbers show a 12% spike in air travel compared to this time last year - surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

We're also seeing fewer canceled flights. In fact, the fewest in the past five years.



