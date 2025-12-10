Movement lineup teaser includes Carl Cox, Danny Brown, more

article

The Brief A partial lineup for Movement Festival was released Wednesday. The festival will be held May 23-26. It includes well-know fest returners and some newcomers.



Movement teased next year's Memorial Day weekend festival Wednesday by releasing a partial lineup that includes numerous big names in music, including Detroit's Danny Brown.

The list of performers expected to take the stage next year includes artists well-known to the fest, along with several newcomers.

Full teased lineup:

999999999

ANNA

Carl Cox

Carl Craig (Live)

Danny Brown

Dax J (Live)

DJ Harvey

Ellen Allien b2b DJ Stingray 313

Green Velvet

Hot Since 82

Kevin Saunderson

Ki/Ki

Maceo Plex

Mochakk

Nia Archives (DJ Set)

Richie Hawtin

Voices From The Lake

"Coming back to Detroit feels like firing up the reactor that’s powered me since day one," Carl Cox said. "Every year I’ve been away has stacked up into nuclear energy—and now my fingers are on the detonator. Detroit, you know how I do… I’m about to blast this city into a whole new reality. Get down the front and stand your ground—when this thing blows, I want you right there with me!"

Movement Festival 2026

Movement Festival will be held from May 23-26, 2026 in Detroit's Hart Plaza.

Movement tickets

Tickets are now available for the festival.

Three-day general admission tickets are $356.98, including fees.

VIP three-day tickets in this first wave drop are sold out.

Get tickets here.