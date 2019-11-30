As pot becomes legal Dec. 1, suppliers brace for demand

Greenstone Provisions is one of three dispensaries in Ann Arbor that will be selling recreational use marijuana Sunday morning and the lines will be long.

"We're finally here, let's see what we can do," said Bartek Kupczyk. “I just think it's going to be fairly chaotic."

After months of preparation and anticipation Sunday, Dec. 1 is almost here and select marijuana dispensaries in Michigan will be able to legally sell marijuana for recreational use.

"We will have flower, an array of concentrates," he said. "We will have some limited edibles."

And there will even be a gift with purchase

"Anybody that comes in and makes any purchase we're giving a free joint away," Kupczyk added. "Just a nice little friendly gift, it is nice little promotion."

"Ghost OG crossed with OG Kush," said one "budtender"

If you have no idea what means -- don't worry-- there are plenty of experienced budtenders who can explain it all and point you in the right direction.

"It's like if you're downtown eating at one of the restaurants why not come in and check it out, what's going on here,"

The dispensary is expecting a lot of customers on Sunday.

"They're legally allowed to buy 2.5 ounces will that be available? That's another story," he said.

Bartek says a product shortage is very likely

"We're scouring the market for anyone that is getting their license to try and send us product, so we can keep up the shelves stocked," he said. "It is an uphill battle."

But a battle Greenstone Provisions is prepared to take on.

