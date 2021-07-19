As residents deal with more flooding cleanup, city of Detroit, FEMA, offer help

It's clean-up time - for a second time.

"We were at Disney my mother called and said we got flooding again," said Jason Billingslea.

Billingsley and his family returned to a nightmare. They had already started cleaning up their basement from the first flood and now they had to start all over again.

"It stank," he said. "I've got walls I need to tear down in my basement. The sewage smell and things like that, I've got to tear all that stuff down."

As residents work to clean up, FEMA officials are in town collecting information.

"We're doing a massive registration to make sure folks are registered for disaster assistance and we are also advising them to get in contact with their insurance company," said Christopher Burt, FEMA.

The FEMA team was seen helping residents in a parking lot off East Jefferson on Monday.

"We can also check the status of claims through mobile devices," Burt said.

FOX 2 reached out to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office and were told the state is grateful that President Joe Biden granted her request for a presidential disaster declaration, which will deliver financial resources directly into the hands of Michiganders working to recover from the flooding.

"I got two furnaces down there and I don't even know if they are working, yet," Billingslea said.

In addition to the federal support, Whitmer is expected to approve $10 million dollars in funding for flood recovery efforts to repair and rebuild communities.

In the city of Detroit, officials say they will continue to clear and sanitize the flood-damaged basements of its most vulnerable residents. To be eligible, you must be over 65, disabled or in households with children 10 and under.

"We've been to more than 800 houses and we've cleaned the debris out and now it's time to get basements sanitized," said Gary Brown, director, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

City leaders in Detroit are also calling on those who can do what they can, to volunteer and assist their neighbors.

"If you can help, we can certainly supply any supplies to get it cleaned out and help your neighbor," Brown said.

For more information from DWSD, go HERE.