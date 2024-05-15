Ascension ransomware breach update: Hospital chain making progress amid cyber attack

Ascension health care systems is still managing the fallout from a cyber security breach that occurred last week. In the latest update from the hospital chain, it confirmed it was making progress but had yet to restore access to its systems.

The ransomware attack has taken a toll on operations at the hospital in Michigan and around the U.S., where patients were left stranded in emergency rooms while nurses and doctors were left unable to access personal data.

In its latest update, the hospital chain said it would take to return to normal operations.

"As systems and services come back online, we will share those updates so that our patients and communities can plan accordingly," read a statement from an Ascension spokesperson.

Related article

Here's what patients that use Michigan Ascension locations need to know:

When did the breach happen?

Ascension first detected unusual activity on its network on May 8. It later determined the breach was a ransomware attack.

What services are impacted?

Everything from health records systems, patient portals used by people to see their medical records, and phone systems were impacted by the breach.

What is the timeline for restoration?

As of May 15, there is no timeline for services to be restored.

Are operating times the same?

Patients can still schedule appointments with doctors at normal business hours and all are proceeding as planned.

Currently, operators are documenting things manually. That means some wait times could be longer and there could be delays. Patients are encouraged to bring notes on symptoms and a list of current medications to help speed things along.