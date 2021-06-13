Ashley Gold Jewelry offers monthly subscription boxes for men in time for Fathers Day

Fathers Day is on June 20, and Owner Ashley Gold of Ashley Gold jewelry is offering $49 monthly subscription boxes for men.

Gold says the box comes with two pieces each month that offer an array of items with lots of appeal.

Gold offers many items, including money clips, watches, necklaces, bracelets, and more. All items are under $100.

Launching on July 15, Gold will have the first augmented reality website for jewelry where users can "try on" her pieces.

Augmented reality is an interactive 3D experience that has been commonly used for trying on make-up.

"You can take a picture of your wrist, of your ear, of your neck, and you can see the entire collection from Ashley Gold. And you can envision what our jewelry line would look like on yourself," said Gold.

Subscription boxes and Jewelry for Father's Day gifts are available on ashleygold.com.