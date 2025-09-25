Assistant to former Inkster mayor pleads guilty to lying to feds

The Brief Former Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly's assistant has pleaded guilty to lying to investigators. It happened while federal authorities were investigating cash bribes taken by Wimberly. Saif Alsenad denied knowing about the bribes, which were taken as the city was selling a property to a developer.



A month after former Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly was sentenced for taking bribes, his executive assistant admitted to lying to federal investigators.

Saif Alsenad, 33, of Dearborn Heights, pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a false statement or representation to a department or agency of the United States.

The backstory:

According to the Department of Justice, Alsenad was Wimberly's assistant from May 2021 through June 2023, and was in that role when the then-mayor was receiving cash bribes while facilitating the sale of a city property to a developer.

During an investigation into the bribes last year, authorities said Alsenand lied by saying he was not aware of Wimberly demanding and accepting the bribes.

"When law enforcement officers are investigating a crime, lying to them to help shield the offender is never the right decision. This is especially true when those involved are government officials who have a duty to serve the public’s interest, not their own," said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.

Dig deeper:

Wimberly was sentenced last month to two years in prison for the scheme. That sentence came after he pleaded guilty to agreeing to accept $100,000 in cash bribes.