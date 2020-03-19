At least two Detroit Police officers test positive for coronavirus

At least two Detroit Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus as the outbreak in the city continues to expand.

A source confirmed the news to FOX 2 on Thursday, signaling just how entrenched COVID-19 had become in the city and state as more public employees found themselves quarantining themselves over potential exposure to the virus.

FOX 2 has reached to Detroit Police Chief James Craig for comment but did not immediately hear back.

On Thursday, Michigan health officials reported 254 more cases of coronavirus in Michigan, raising the total up to 334. That includes 75 cases in Detroit, the second-highest total reported out of a Michigan jurisdiction.

Oakland County reporting the most at 105.

As the pandemic outbreak has expanded in Michigan, government officials and law enforcement have adopted policies to fit the need.

Earlier this week, Craig said officers would be relaxing the department's arrest posture and take extra precautions in avoiding potential exposure.