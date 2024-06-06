ATM repair technician stabs man robbing machine with 2 others in Center Line

An ATM repair technician was working on a machine in Center Line when three masked men came up to rob it, stealing a sizable sum of money.

But before they fled with the cash in a white Jeep, the technician stabbed one of the men in the shoulder as he pushed her onto the work van, according to Center Line police. The other two men worked on stealing money from the machine.

The thieves' vehicle had an out-of-state license plate and headed northbound on Van Dyke.

The technician was unharmed.

Police said they do not have any footage of the incident, as the ATM security camera was flipped up, facing the sky, while it was being serviced.