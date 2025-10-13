ATM skimming device, mini camera found at MSU Federal Credit Union in Berkley

article

A card slimming device and small camera were found at an MSU Federal Credit Union ATM in Berkley on Sunday.

Berkley Public Safety responded to the ATM alarm activation at the credit union, located at 1833 Coolidge Hwy.

Officers discovered the skimming device and small camera attached to the drive-thru ATM.

"The device is believed to have been installed overnight and may be connected to similar incidents at other MSU Credit Union locations in the area," said a statement by Berkley Public Safety. "Detectives are working closely with bank personnel to identify the suspects and determine if any customers may have been affected."

Photo courtesy of Berkley Public Safety

Investigators believe the device was only on for a few hours late at night, and may not have accessed anyone's information due to limited time before it was discovered.

BPS reminds residents to remain alert when using exterior ATMs.

Investigators released sample images of the devices recovered. One picture shows the "camera bar" placed to view PIN codes, the second and third are the skimmer device placed into the card slot.

If you see something suspicious, contact your local police department.

Photo courtesy of Berkley Public Safety