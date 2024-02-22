AT&T outage causing issues with 911 in Michigan

A nationwide AT&T outage is impacting FirstNet, which is used for 911 service.

According to DownDetector, AT&T outage reports began spiking around 4 a.m. Customers have been reporting issues with their cell phone service early Thursday, though some have reported that their service has returned or is working intermittently.

The outage extends beyond cell phones, with some 911 dispatch lines going down or only working occasionally.

Some Michigan police stations, including Northville, Plymouth, and Plymouth Township, are advising those who need emergency help to contact dispatch rather than 911 until the interruption is fully resolved. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office also said it was having issues early Thursday.