Attending the Grand Prix? Here's what you need to know

COVID-19 restrictions have loosened in Michigan, and the Detroit Grand Prix is returning to Belle Isle for a fun-filled summertime event.

Before you head to Belle Isle to take in the race or the festivities, a lot has changed with this year's Grand Prix.

Limited Seating

Seating this year will be limited. There will be spacing between groups of people in the reserved grandstands, restricted general admission viewing areas, and reduced capacity in hospitality areas.

Grand Prix displays and fan activities have either been moved or reduced to stay in line with COVID rules.

Masks are required

All fans are required to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. In addition, there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the entire space and cleaning services to keep everyone safe.

Entry and security checks into the race will be contactless as you come into the gate.

Shuttles will also be available for people to and from Belle Isle, and a face covering must be worn.

"We are excited to welcome race fans to Belle Isle Park for three days of excitement in a safe and healthy manner. We will showcase the Park, our City, and its beautiful waterfront to the nation and the world as NBC will provide over six hours of network TV coverage," said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The race is expected to bring out 6,000-9,000 people per day, including fans, staff, and all race participants.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.DetroitGP.com.

