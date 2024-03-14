Attorney: Crumbley parents' cases will be studied across the US

James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter after a jury trial that lasted seven days.

"I’m not totally surprised, but this was a different case" compared to his wife's, said Jonathan Marko, a criminal defense attorney.

James' guilty verdict is the second of its kind after a separate jury trial last month found Jennifer Crumbley guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter as well. Their son, the shooter, was prosecuted first.

Marko was not involved in either of the Crumbley parents' trials, but he did point out several key differences between the two.

James had a more robust defense than Jennifer, he said.

"I’m not saying that James was a sympathetic guy, but he showed remorse," Marko said. "He showed cooperation with the police during a lot of the investigation, he showed shock and surprise as to what happened. He seemed like he was a less culpable individual than his wife."

The Crumbley parents' prosecutions and convictions will be examined by prosecutors, judges, and lawyers nationwide, the third party attorney added. This is due to it being the first instance of parents being held accountable for a school shooting committed by their child.

"I think that this is a kind of new standard for parents across the country," Marko said.

Years of collecting evidence, conducting motion hearings, and anticipation led up to the well-publicized trials. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen Mcdonald chose to pursue charges against the Crumbley parents just days after the mass shooting.

"There’s still some facts that I think the jurors couldn’t get over. No. 1, there was guns all over the place, and there was easy access to the guns," Marko said. "One of the major points that the prosecution made was that there was a gun safe … but the combination was 0-0-0. I mean a five-year-old could get into it with a combination like that."

McDonald stood with the parents of the Oxford High School shooting victims and addressed local and national press shortly after James was found guilty on Thursday.

"This verdict does not bring back their children, but it does mark a moment of accountability," she said. "(The case) started with one question: Where did he get that gun? Where did he get it, and how did he get it? And that is a question that every single one of us, as mothers and fathers asked, and that's what has led to the last two and a half years."

Judge Cheryl Mathews scheduled James Crumbley's sentence date for April 9 at 9 a.m., the same day Jennifer Crumbley is expected to be sentenced.

Recapping each day of James Crumbley's trial

