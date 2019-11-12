Attorney General search warrant served on city of Detroit wanted information on Make Your Date program

We are getting our first look at a search warrant the Michigan Attorney General served on the city of Detroit last week.



Attorney General Dana Nessel is investigating the city's involvement with the "Make Your Date" program. It is a Wayne State University program run by a woman linked to Mayor Mike Duggan, which was created to help prevent premature births.

The search warrant is for emails for Duggan, Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley and members of the mayor's development office.

Detroit Inspector General Ellen Ha criticized the city's involvement with Make Your Date. Ha faulted the city for working closely with the program without considering others.

She also said members of Duggan's staff abused their authority by deleting emails about the city's involvement with Make Your Date.

The attorney general is believed to be investigating whether the Duggan administration's actions broke any laws.

The search warrant became public after political activist Robert Davis requested a copy from the city of Detroit under the Freedom of Information Act.

The mayor's office tells FOX 2 the attorney general is doing her job and that they are cooperating with the investigation.