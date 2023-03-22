Prominent attorney Geoffrey Fieger recovering after suffering stroke

Prominent longtime Metro Detroit attorney Geoffrey Fieger is recovering after a stroke.

Fieger, 72, was having a medical procedure for minor heart arrhythmia on March 1st where afterward, he suffered a stroke according to his wife Keenie Fieger and James Harrington of the Fieger Law Firm.

He is now in active rehabilitation but it is unclear when he will return to work.

Keenie Fieger and Harrington released a statement saying:

"My husband Geoffrey Fieger had an elective and standard procedure to deal with a minor heart arrhythmia. Following the procedure, it was determined that Geoffrey had suffered a stroke. The recovery time from an event such as this varies from patient to patient, therefore it’s difficult to predict how long Geoffrey’s recovery will take and when he will be back in the office.

Fieger Law will continue to serve its clients in his absence, the statement said.

"For those of us who know Geoffrey, he’d love to be back to work yesterday. Geoffrey has built a world class TEAM at Fieger Law, and they are continuing the hard work, dedication and legal solutions Fieger clients expect and deserve while he’s away. All clients and potential clients should rest assured their cases are in good hands."



