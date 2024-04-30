Off-duty Detroit officer arrested alongside wife outside NFL Draft

Detroit police have confirmed an off-duty officer who was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest has been suspended.

The incident unfolded on the last day of the NFL Draft in Detroit when, just outside of the event's footprint, two people were taken into custody.

The officer and his wife were both arrested around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and Griswold near the entry point for the draft.

The matter remains under investigation.

A warrant request was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.