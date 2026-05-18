Attorneys announce lawsuit against Wayne County Detention Facility over alleged abuse

The Brief Attorneys are expected to announce a lawsuit against the William Dickerson Juvenile Detention Facility. The lawsuit is over allegations of abuse and civil rights violations involving a former detainee.



Attorneys announced a federal lawsuit against Wayne County, the Michigan DHHS and current and former staff at the William Dickerson Juvenile Detention Facility.

This comes after allegations of abuse and civil rights violations involving a former detainee.

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On Monday, Sam Bernstein Law announced the lawsuit involving former William Dickerson Juvenile Detention Facility detainee Rashard Calhoun.

Calhoun was a minor when he was housed at the facility, and attorneys say his safety and civil rights were violated in 2024.

According to attorneys, Calhoun says the conduct includes physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The suit also details how the facility has fostered an atmosphere and widespread culture of deliberate indifference to the protection of civil rights.

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The law firm says security camera footage proves the acts did occur as part of a systemic and persistent failure at the facility.



"As a community, we must take action against the culture of deliberate indifference to the health, safety and welfare of the kids who they were charged to rehabilitate and that led to this horrific case," said attorney Mark Bernstein. "We must stand together to send a message to these defendants that what Rashard’s family endured should never happen to anyone else."



Other defendants include Svetlana Kuryanova, who is currently incarcerated after her conviction by a jury for sexual assault in this matter.