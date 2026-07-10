ATV theft suspect leads police on wild chase through Detroit

The Brief Detroit and Troy police were trying to arrest a man they believe stole the ATV. The suspect eventually met up with a woman in a white Jeep and a man on a motorcycle. All three got into the Jeep and took off, but they didn't get far.



An ATV, a Jeep and three police departments all made for a wild chase on Detroit city streets and the Michigan State Police helicopter caught it all on camera.

Big picture view:

Detroit and Troy police were trying to arrest a man they believe stole the ATV. In the chopper video, the suspect can be seen riding against traffic, using sidewalks and parking lots as makeshift roadways in an attempt to get away from officers.

The suspect eventually met up with a woman in a white Jeep and a man on a motorcycle.

All three got into the Jeep and took off, but they didn't get far.

The suspects ran away but were caught by police a short time later.

"It's sad because this used to be a really nice neighborhood. It still is, but just some bad people unfortunately don't know how to act, you know?"

What's next:

Police have not released the suspects' identities or announced any charges.

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