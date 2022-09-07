Atwater Brewery celebrating 25 years with weekend celebration at Detroit tap house

article

Detroit's Atwater Brewery is celebrating its 25-year anniversary this weekend.

Head to the tap house on Jos Campau on Saturday for live music, beer tastings, food trucks, vendors, stein holding contests, games, giveaways, and more. The seasonal brew Blocktoberfest will also be released.

Uncle Brown and ME, Half Light Music, and Sugar Tips Acoustic are slated to perform.

The brewery is using the event for good, too. Twenty-five sent of each pint sold will benefit The Heidelberg Project.

The anniversary party is from 1-10 p.m. at 237 Joseph Campau St. in Detroit.

